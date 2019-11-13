Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
View Map
Entombment
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Flower Hill Cemetery
North Bergen, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Fitzsimons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan C. Fitzsimons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan C. Fitzsimons Obituary
Joan C. Fitzsimons

Manchester Twp. - Joan C. Fitzsimons, 84, of Cedar Glen West, Manchester Twp. died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at The Pines at Whiting. Joan was a registered nurse for 43 years before retiring from the Jersey City Public School System in 1998. Born in Hoboken, she resided in Jersey City before moving to Manchester Twp. in 1998. Joan ran for State Assembly in 1976. Joan was a member of the Hudson County Women's Grand Jury Association and Forest Hills Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 71. Joan was a member of the Jefferson County Education Association (JCEA) and a lifetime member of the National Education Association (NEA). Joan was a member of the Community Reformed Church, Whiting. Joan is survived by her son Victor Fitzsimons of Castro Valley, CA, 2 daughters Jan Lee Laviola of Bayonne, Dara Lynn Fitzsimons of Brick, and 5 grandchildren. Visitation 2-4pm Thursday, November 14th with a religious service at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. Entombment 1pm Friday November 15th at Flower Hill Cemetery, North Bergen.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -