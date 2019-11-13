|
Joan C. Fitzsimons
Manchester Twp. - Joan C. Fitzsimons, 84, of Cedar Glen West, Manchester Twp. died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at The Pines at Whiting. Joan was a registered nurse for 43 years before retiring from the Jersey City Public School System in 1998. Born in Hoboken, she resided in Jersey City before moving to Manchester Twp. in 1998. Joan ran for State Assembly in 1976. Joan was a member of the Hudson County Women's Grand Jury Association and Forest Hills Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 71. Joan was a member of the Jefferson County Education Association (JCEA) and a lifetime member of the National Education Association (NEA). Joan was a member of the Community Reformed Church, Whiting. Joan is survived by her son Victor Fitzsimons of Castro Valley, CA, 2 daughters Jan Lee Laviola of Bayonne, Dara Lynn Fitzsimons of Brick, and 5 grandchildren. Visitation 2-4pm Thursday, November 14th with a religious service at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. Entombment 1pm Friday November 15th at Flower Hill Cemetery, North Bergen.
