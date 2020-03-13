|
Joan C. Sloat
West Long Beach - Joan C. Sloat, 81, of West Long Branch, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Born in Jersey City, she resided in Belmar for several years before moving to West Long Branch in 1971. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 48 years, Arthur G. Sloat and her parents, Allan H. and Ruth E. Smith.
Joan was a legal secretary for 68 years, working last for Paul Ritz, Esq. in West Long Branch. She was a 60 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Belmar. She enjoyed ceramics, crafts, hanging out with her family, her loving dogs and grand dogs, playing cards and enjoying "tea" with her close friend, Jo Denman.
Joan is survived by her daughters, Kimberly and her husband Tim Bagwell of Brick, Suzie and her husband Christopher Carter of West Long Branch; step-daughters, Carole and her husband Thomas Butler of Neptune, Donna and her husband Charles Arnold of Andover, CT; step-son, Wayne and his wife Carol Sloat of Neptune; sister, Evelyn Everett of Garnet Valley, PA; grandson, Tyler Carter and 4 step-grandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 4-7 pm Monday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Funeral service 10 am Tuesday at the funeral home followed by entombment at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to either: American Diabetes Association, or the Associated Humane Society of Tinton Fall. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020