Joan C. Ward
Jackson - Joan C. Ward, 78, of Jackson passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at CareOne, Holmdel. She was born and raised in Elizabeth. Joan lived in both Edison and Middletown before settling in Jackson in 2006. She was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus, Council #335, Long Branch. She had a passion for cooking and enjoyed a good book. Joan and her husband loved to travel with friends and had a devotion for all things Irish.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard Ward and her adored sister, Maryann Mannix. Joan is survived by her three children; Patricia Ward of Middletown, Richard J. Ward and his wife, Eileen of Monroe, and Nancy Ward of Middletown; grandchildren, Ryan Ward and his wife, Teirra of Old Bridge, Emily Ward of Monroe, and Jennifer Ward of Monroe; and two nephews and godsons, Robert Mannix and Christopher Mannix.
Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the procession to her 10:00 AM Funeral Mass at the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, 61 Georgia Road, Freehold Township. Interment will be private. For those who desire, contributions in memory of Joan may be made to the , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For information, directions or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020