Joan Cancel
Howell - Joan Marie Cancel (Clayton), 81, passed away peacefully at home on April 3, 2020. Joan is predeceased by her parents Marvin and Dorothy Clayton, and her siblings Patricia Zeedyk and Daniel Clayton. She is survived by her husband Robert, her sister Mary Lou, her children Christine, Kathleen, John, Teresa, Joseph, and her eight grandchildren.
Due to the Coronavirus, the funeral service is private. All arrangements are under the care of the DiCOSTANZO family owned, LAKEWOOD FUNERAL HOME, Howell. The family would ask that in lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your local SPCA.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020