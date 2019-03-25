Services
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 229-0122
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Star of the Sea RC Church
Long Branch, NJ
Entombment
Following Services
Woodbine Mausoleum
Oceanport, NJ
Joan Carroll Warren

Oceanport - Joan Carroll Warren, 84 of Oceanport passed away Saturday March 23rd at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born and raised in Long Branch and had lived in Oceanport since 1960. She was a lifelong parishioner of Our Lady Star of the Sea RC Church, Christ the King Parish, Long Branch.

Joan was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Long Branch Elks Lodge, BPOE, 742. She enjoyed reading 5 or 6 romance novels per week. Her grandchildren were her favorite way to spend her time, sharing a special relationship with each of them. She enjoyed her great grandchildren singing songs to her. When her husband Arnold retired, so did Joan. She and Arnie enjoyed their shared time together and Arnold began cooking all the meals and taking care of Joan.

Christmas was always a favorite for Joan, travelling house to house of all her 12 siblings and their families. She and her husband Arnold lived in Bermuda while he served in the U.S. Navy Seabee's.

She is survived by her loving husband, Arnold J. Warren; their devoted five children and their spouses, Kimberly and James Lawless, Fairless Hills, Pa, Kathleen and Michael Bottone , Eatontown, Shawn and Beth Warren, West Long Branch, Allison Warren, Oceanport and Craig and Lorraine Warren, West Long Branch; Joan's sister's and brother, Jean and her husband Alberto Tobada, Brick, Margaret and her husband Jack Courtney, West Long Branch and John Carroll, Blufton, S.C.; as well as her eleven adored grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Visitation Tuesday, March 26th, 5 to 8 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian burial, Wednesday, March 27th, 10:00 am at Star of the Sea RC Church, Long Branch. Entombment services will follow in the chapel of Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport. Donations in memory of Joan may be made to the Navy Seabee's Veterans of America, please make checks payable to Island X1, in care of Tom Milmoe, 431 West Lincoln Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ 07755. To share a favorite memory of Joan or send her family a message of condolence please visit her page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 25, 2019
