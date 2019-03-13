|
|
Joan Caruso
Whiting - Joan Caruso (Hackett) age 87 of Whiting, passed away on February 8, 2019 while in Delray Beach, Fla. Born in Madison, NJ, she was a graduate of East Side High School in Newark. Upon graduation, she became a bookkeeper for Bilkays Trucking Company in Newark. Through a coworker she met her future husband Pat Caruso, they married and moved to Hazlet where they raised their three children. Later they divorced but remained close friends throughout life.
Joan was well known and liked for her outgoing personality while waitressing and hostessing in Monmouth County restaurants. In her free time, she loved spending her days at for the beach with her family and friends. She was especially fond of her memories at the Driftwood Beach Club. Later in life she returned to her bookkeeping career at Reiss Corp. in Englishtown. At that time she relocated from Long Branch to Whiting.
Joan loved to cook for her family and friends. She also unselfishly remembered neighbors who sometimes needed a home cooked meal. She only saw the good in people and lived her life loving everyone.
She was predeceased by her loving husband Pat Caruso in 2008; her parents, Lucille and Alexander Osinski and her sister Mary Bartiromo. She was a devoted mother to her three children; Anthony Caruso (Maryann Caruso), Debbie Leather (Joseph Leather), and Joanie Caruso (Tom Kanyuk). She cherished her time spent with all of her grandchildren. Anthony Caruso Jr. (wife Diana Gonzalez), Patrick Leather, Michael Caruso, Thomas Leather, Kelly Leather (fiancé Steven Antonson) and great grandchild, Madelyn Caruso.
Joan is survived by her partner of 20 years, Joseph Graziano of Delray Beach, Florida. Joan and Joe loved spending the winter in the Sunshine State where they made many friends. They loved entertaining anyone who came to visit with open arms. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Arthur Bartiromo, her sisters Kathleen Osinski (Amelia Antonowicz); and many nieces, nephews, and Godchildren. She will be heartfully missed by the Graziano and Mazza families.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, March 16 from 10 am until the time of the memorial service at 12 noon at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave. in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or www.pancan.org/donate.Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 13, 2019