Joan D. Durborow
Lawrenceville - Joan D. Durborow, 80, of Lawrenceville, NJ, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Virtua Memorial Hospital, Hospice Unit, Mt. Holly, NJ.
Joan was born and raised in Trenton/Ewing, New Jersey. She graduated from Ewing High School in 1957. She moved to Toms River, NJ in 1975, and returned to Lawrenceville, NJ in 2004, where she resided until her death.
She loved entertaining her family and friends at the beach house in Toms River, NJ, and especially loved crabbing and boating.
Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Doris Terlecki, her brother Ronald Terlecki, and her daughter Michele Durborow Kelly. Joan will be lovingly missed and remembered by her family including her sons, Robert Durborow, and his wife Deborah, and John Durborow; her brother, Robert J. Terlecki, and his wife Lois; her son-in-law, Timothy Kelly; and the love of her life, granddaughter Samantha Kelly; She is also survived by the father of their children, John (Jack) Durborow; and many nieces, nephews, cousins ,and several close friends.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, graveside services will be private. Joan's cremains will be interred with her daughter Michele at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1200 Cedar Lane, Hamilton Township, New Jersey, 08610.
A celebration of life will be held at a date to be announced.
Arrangements are by the Brenna Funeral Home, Immordino Chapel 1799 Klockner Road Hamilton, NJ 08619.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.brennafuneralhome.com