Joan D. Mitchell



Brick - Joan Dorothy Mitchell, 89, of Brick, passed Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Hackensack Meridian Health, Nursing and Rehab. Ms. Mitchell was born in Newark and attended Weequahic High School. Joan moved from Newark to Short Hills in 1963 and Brick in 1990. Joan retired as a Health and Life Underwriter from Mutual Benefit Life Insurance Co., Newark, in 1987. Ms. Mitchell's church affiliations were very important to her. After moving to Brick, Joan became an active member of the Brick Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder. Prior to moving to Brick she served as a Deacon at the Clinton Avenue Presbyterian Church and as a Deacon and Elder at the Wyoming Presbyterian Church, Millburn. Joan was a volunteered with Care Givers of Ocean County. She loved bowling, concerts/opera and travel, which included a trip around the world in 1978.



Joan was predeceased by her parents Mortimer R. and Johanna Ressel Mitchell, her Aunt/Godmother Dorothy N. Mitchell, her dear friends Doris Altrath and Louise Lord. She is survived by many cousins and friends.



A short memorial service will be held at 1 pm, Friday, 23 October at Brick Presbyterian Church, 111 Drum Point Road, Brick, NJ. Interment of cremated remains will be private. Colonial Funeral Home, Brick, is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Joan's memory to the Brick Presbyterian Church.









