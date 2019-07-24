Services
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
(732) 203-9200
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:15 AM
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Saint Ann
Keansburg, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Trejo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan D. Trejo


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan D. Trejo Obituary
Joan D. Trejo

Hazlet - Joan D. Trejo, 82, of Hazlet passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. She was born Joan D. Urban on January 17, 1937 in Bronx, NY. Joan was predeceased by her parents, Rudolph and Cecile Eiffert Urban and her beloved husband, Ruben Trejo, Sr., her loving grandson, Vincent M. Trejo and her siblings, Dolores Boenish, Elinor Marcano, Cecile Vasquez, Nancy Urban, Rudolph Urban, George Urban and Marilyn Giannini. She is survived by her loving children, Valerie Trejo of Florida, Joan McGlennon and her husband, Thomas, of Long Branch, Ruben Trejo Jr. and his wife, Mary Lou, of Hazlet, her son in law, Russell Krempasky, her dear siblings, Anna Eschner, Edgar Urban and his wife, Joan, Barbara Dunn, Richard Urban and his wife, Judi, along with her cherished grandchildren, Heather Krempasky and her fiance' Michael Gallegos, Matthew Krempasky, Thomas McGlennon, Ryan McGlennon, Nicholas M. Trejo, Eric McGlennon, and adored great grandchild Jayden Gallegos. Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, July 24th from 7 to 9 PM, Thursday, July 25, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM, Friday morning, July 26, 8:30 AM to 9:15 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, July 26th at 10 AM at the Church of Saint Ann, Keansburg. Interment, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now