Joan D. Trejo
Hazlet - Joan D. Trejo, 82, of Hazlet passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. She was born Joan D. Urban on January 17, 1937 in Bronx, NY. Joan was predeceased by her parents, Rudolph and Cecile Eiffert Urban and her beloved husband, Ruben Trejo, Sr., her loving grandson, Vincent M. Trejo and her siblings, Dolores Boenish, Elinor Marcano, Cecile Vasquez, Nancy Urban, Rudolph Urban, George Urban and Marilyn Giannini. She is survived by her loving children, Valerie Trejo of Florida, Joan McGlennon and her husband, Thomas, of Long Branch, Ruben Trejo Jr. and his wife, Mary Lou, of Hazlet, her son in law, Russell Krempasky, her dear siblings, Anna Eschner, Edgar Urban and his wife, Joan, Barbara Dunn, Richard Urban and his wife, Judi, along with her cherished grandchildren, Heather Krempasky and her fiance' Michael Gallegos, Matthew Krempasky, Thomas McGlennon, Ryan McGlennon, Nicholas M. Trejo, Eric McGlennon, and adored great grandchild Jayden Gallegos. Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, July 24th from 7 to 9 PM, Thursday, July 25, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM, Friday morning, July 26, 8:30 AM to 9:15 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, July 26th at 10 AM at the Church of Saint Ann, Keansburg. Interment, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 24, 2019