Joan D. Ward Low
Atlantic Highlands - 4/10/31 - 12/3/19 Joan D. Low, nee Ward, passed away in the presence of her loving family on December 3, 2019. She was 88.
Joan was predeceased by her husband L. David Low, parents Elsie and Bernard Ward, and brother Bernie Ward. She is survived by her sister Pat Ayotte, 5 children: David Low, Darren Low and daughter-in-law Carol Low, Denise Gowers and son-in-law Tom Gowers, Donna Macon-Seale, and Dawn Garretson, goddaughter Lynn Marie Hawley, and beloved dog, Sammy. She had 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
She was born in Newark and lived most of her life in Atlantic Highlands.
Joan had many passions, including cooking, crocheting, and ceramics, and above all, her family. One of her favorite things was to see her family together at dinners, holidays, and other special occasions. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019