Services
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
(732) 264-1352
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedicts RC Church
Holmdel, NJ
View Map
Old Bridge - Joan Daly Donaldson, 90, of Old Bridge passed away on November 8, 2019 at Bayshore Community Hospital, Holmdel. Born in Brooklyn she resided in Aberdeen and moved to Hazlet before settling in Old Bridge. Joan used her vocal talents as the voice of Peoples Express airline, in the Saints and Sinners theater group, and as a lector at St. Benedict's RC Church. Joan was active in the St. Clements Seniors and also lovingly served her daughters and her community as a Girl Scout Troop Leader. Joan enjoyed traveling, was an inspired cook, and an avid gardener.

Joan treasured the moments she was surrounded by her family. Joan is predeceased by her first husband Denis Daly, second husband Charles Donaldson, daughter Denise Collopy and her siblings Joel, George, Harold, Robert, and Beverly Wittman. She is survived by her loving children: Delia Wilkinson of Delaware, Drew Daly of North Carolina, Dion Daly of New Jersey, Denis Daly of Florida, Dawn L'Heureux of New Jersey, Daire Guzior of Delaware, Devin Daly of New Jersey, step children: Richard Donaldson of North Carolina, Patricia Ewald of Texas, Kathleen Weiss of Virginia, and Karen Stanley of New Jersey. Joan also leaves behind 19 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her and always in our hearts.

Relatives and friends are invited Sunday, November 17, 2019, 2-4 & 7-9pm and Monday 9am at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Pl., Keyport NJ 07735. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday 10 AM at St. Benedicts RC Church, Holmdel followed by interment at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Cemetery, Wrightstown. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Deborah Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 820, Browns Mills, NJ 08015, Web: http://www.deborahfoundation.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
