Spring Lake - Joan Doolan 87 of Spring Lake, NJ died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Born on New Year's Day in Wilkes Barre, PA, Joan came to New Jersey in 1956 to start her teaching career at St. Joseph in Toms River, NJ and Spring Lake Heights Elementary School. Joan graduated from College of Misericordia, Dallas, PA. She met the love of her life, Michael the summer of 1956 at the Village Barn. Rumor has it that whenever Joan came into the Village Barn, it was the only time Michael took a break. They married the next summer.She was a parishioner of St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake. She worked alongside her husband Michael at the Village Barn, Michael Doolans and now Doolans Shore Club, a leading restaurant, banquet and wedding facility. Joan was a trail blazer in the wedding industry, she took great pride and joy in meeting every couple. It was important to her that every couple had their dream wedding. She loved planning every aspect of that special day.
Joan was totally devoted to her husband of 58 years. She was adored by her husband and daughters who loved to be with her. She was her daughter's ultimate role model for life and business. It was a special honor to be her daughter.
In her later years, she was blessed to have Doreen by her side. Everyone in town knew them. She loved nothing better than a good hair day. Joan was very proud of her polish heritage and Michael's Irish heritage.
Joan was predeceased by her parents, Vincent and Zofia Kush, her loving husband Michael J. Doolan, her brothers, Francis Kush and his wife Blanche, Joseph Kush, her sisters, Katherine Filipczyk and husband Benjamin, Victoria Hauk and husband Joseph, Betty Durant and husband Joseph, Mary Kush, Margaret Easter and husband Andrew. Surviving are her three daughters, Susan Doolan of Spring Lake, NJ, Ann Carter and her husband James of Las Vegas, NV, Joanie Doolan of Spring Lake, NJ and many nieces, nephews, dear friends and her dedicated staff.
Visiting will be Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 4-8 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, January 24, 2020, 10:30 AM at St. Catharine Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake, NJ. Committal will follow in St. Anne Cemetery, Wall. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Spring Lake First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 94 Spring Lake, NJ 07762 or to College of Misericordia 301 lake Street Dallas, PA 18612.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020