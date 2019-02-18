Services
Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home
1735 Rt 35
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-3001
Reposing
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home
1735 Rt 35
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
The Church of Saint Catherine Laboure
Middletown, NJ
View Map
- - Joan Elizabeth Dorsa, 80, passed away peacefully on Feb 17th, 2019 at Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, NJ after spending her final days surrounded by her loving family. Joan was born on June 18, 1938 in Jersey City, NJ and grew up there until graduating from William L. Dickinson High School.

She met her husband, Bill Dorsa, at a local dance and after just one look he proclaimed to his best friend "that is the girl I'm going to marry". Last year they celebrated 60 years of marriage, and together they created a large, loving family.

Through her life, Joan worked in various fields such as a waitress, as well as for the school system as custodian and bus driver. She was extremely close with her older sister and best friend Dorothy, and together with her husband Bill raised 4 loving children. Her greatest joy in life was to be surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joan will be truly missed and is survived by her daughter Cathleen and Robert Locke, son James and Ellen Dorsa, son William and Linda Dorsa, son Michael Granat; grandchildren Jessica and Spencer Thein, Brittany and Richard Bayer, Robert and Anna Locke, Bridget Dorsa, James and Ashley Dorsa, Michael and Jordan Dorsa, Elizabeth Dorsa, Laura Dorsa and Nick Alimurat; great-grandchildren Savannah, Iris, Henry, and Stella, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Joan was preceded in death by her husband William Dorsa as well as her daughter, Melissa Granat. Joan will be reposing at the Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home 1735 Rt. 35, Middletown, NJ 07748 on Tuesday February 19, 2019 from 4 - 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at The Church of Saint Catherine Laboure in Middletown, NJ. Please refer to Evergreenmemorialfuneralhome.com for the time of the Mass.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 18, 2019
