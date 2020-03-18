Resources
Neptune - Age 80

Joan Dunaj of Neptune died Friday, March 13, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center with her family by her side. Born and raised in Innwood, Manhattan, Joan moved to the Neptune area in 1973. Graduate of Good Shepherd Elementary School and Cathedral High School in New York City. She was employed as a executive secretary at Random House Publishing at Rockefeller Center in New York City. Most recently worked as a Dietary aide at Medicenter in Neptune City. She was a communicant of Holy Innocents Church.

Joan is predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Raymond C. Dunaj, her parents John and Beatrice Scott and her sister, Marilyn Strohm. Surviving Joan is her son, Michael and his wife Casey of Wall, NJ; her daughter Christine and husband James Freeman of Neptune, NJ and her brother, Raymond J. Scott of Chesapeake, VA. Joan also leaves behind six grandchildren whom she loved very much, Aidan, Lauren, Logan, Nora, Liam and Quinn. Funeral services will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
