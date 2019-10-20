|
Joan E. Coburn
Tinton Falls - Coburn, Joan E. (nee Smith) 87 of Tinton Falls and formerly of Freehold passed away peacefully on Saturday October 19, 2019. She was born in County Tyrone, Ireland to the late Archibald and Mary Smith. Joan held administrative roles in several departments at Freehold Area Hospital (CentraState) for many years and was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church and later of St. Leo the Great R. C. Church. Joan enjoyed her beloved pets, gardening, golfing, traveling and most of all spending time with family and her contingent of long time Irish friends.
Joan and her husband Tom started their family in Ireland before emigrating to the U.S. in 1958, living in Bayside, Queens for several years before settling in Freehold, NJ.
She is predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Tom; a brother, Ben Smith; a sister, Jessie Johnson and two grandchildren, Jennifer and James Jr.
Joan is survived by her five children, James and wife Lucy, Noel, Patrick and wife Jeannette, Jacqui and husband Alex and Tom and wife Theresa; six grandchildren, Nicole and husband James, Bonnie and husband Michael, Madeline, Abigail, Ben and Paul; six great grandchildren, Andrew, Gregory, Laimis, Elliot, Reagan and Vincent.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday October 22, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday October 23, 2019 at 10:15 AM at St. Leo the Great R. C. Church in Lincroft. Internment will immediately follow at St. Rose of Lima in Freehold. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the ASPCA 260 Wall St. Eatontown, N.J. 07724.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019