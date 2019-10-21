Services
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martha's RC Church
Point Pleasant, NJ
Point Pleasant - Joan Elizabeth Hornung, age 90, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ. Born and raised in West New York, Joan spent her summers as a child in Point Pleasant Borough and became a permanent resident in 1972.

Ms. Hornung graduated from West New York High School in 1947 and from the Jersey City Medical Center School of Nursing in 1950. She officially became a Registered Nurse June 1, 1950, and worked in her chosen profession at the Jersey City Medical Center as well as at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, NJ.

Joan was a parishioner at St. Martha's Roman Catholic Church in Point Pleasant. She is predeceased by her parents, John and Elsie Hornung, and dear friend, Eleanor Nowicki. Surviving are her nephew, Jack Nowicki, his wife, Mary Beth, her grandniece, Jennifer Clark and husband, Calvin, along with their two children, Julian and Jack. In addition she is survived by her dear friends Marie Newberry and Jane Hagan and caregiver Cynthia Keeling.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday October 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Martha's RC Church in Point Pleasant.

Arrangements were made under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick, NJ. To send condolences, please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 21, 2019
