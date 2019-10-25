|
|
Joan E. Krueger
Joan E. Krueger, passed away peacefully in Barnegat Nursing Home on October 18, 2019 in Barnegat at the age of 87.
She is survived by her son Raymond and his wife Elizabeth Krueger and her many friends. Her parents John and Elizabeth Haas and her brother of Brooklyn NY preceded her in death.
Joan Elizabeth was born on March 28, 1932.She resided in NY most of her life, where she worked for Citigroup. Upon her retirement, she moved to Manahawkin NJ where she was an active member at Fawn Lakes and St. Mary's Church.
A funeral Mass is scheduled for 10am at St. Mary's Church at 747 West Bay Avenue, Barnegat, NJ. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Beachview Avenue, Manahawkin, NJ.
To leave online condolences for the family, please visit www.shinnfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019