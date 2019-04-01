|
Joan E. Lopatin
Freehold - Joan E. Lopatin, 96, of Freehold, died peacefully on Sunday March 31, 2019 at Applewood Healthcare Center, Freehold Township.. Born in New York City, NY, Mrs. Lopatin lived in California before moving back to Freehold 25 years ago.
Mrs. Lopatin was a member of Congregation Agudath Achim as well as a member and volunteer for the Monmouth County Democratic Party for many years. She was also a member of the Center Stage Players and President of both the Applewood Choir Group and the Applewood Resident Council.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Sidney Lapin, who died in 1959, and her second husband, William Lopatin, who died in 2007. Mrs. Lopatin was also predeceased by her daughter Ruth Lapin who died on September 11, 2001 as well as a sister, Devora Fischer in 1956, and a nephew, Stanley Fischer.
She is survived by two sons; David Lapin and his wife Diane (nee Hirshman) and Herbert Lapin and his wife Andrea (nee Doran) and beloved nephew Alan Fischer.
She is also survived by six grandchildren; Rabbi Aaron Lapin, Miriam Maor, Yaakov Lapin, Heather Daley, Douglas Schroeder and Everett Lapin; and numerous great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Hebrew Benefit Society Cemetery, Route 33, Freehold on Monday, April 1, 2019 at noon. Shiva will be observed on Monday at Applewood Estates and Tuesday thru Sunday morning in Baltimore, MD. Phone # 1-410-274-9688. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions in her memory may be made to: www.chailifeline.org.
Higgins Memorial Home 20 Center Street, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 1, 2019