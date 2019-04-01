Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Hebrew Benefit Society Cemetery
Route 33
Freehold, NJ
View Map
Shiva
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
Applewood Estates
Shiva
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Shiva
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Shiva
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Shiva
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Shiva
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Shiva
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Lopatin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan E. Lopatin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan E. Lopatin Obituary
Joan E. Lopatin

Freehold - Joan E. Lopatin, 96, of Freehold, died peacefully on Sunday March 31, 2019 at Applewood Healthcare Center, Freehold Township.. Born in New York City, NY, Mrs. Lopatin lived in California before moving back to Freehold 25 years ago.

Mrs. Lopatin was a member of Congregation Agudath Achim as well as a member and volunteer for the Monmouth County Democratic Party for many years. She was also a member of the Center Stage Players and President of both the Applewood Choir Group and the Applewood Resident Council.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Sidney Lapin, who died in 1959, and her second husband, William Lopatin, who died in 2007. Mrs. Lopatin was also predeceased by her daughter Ruth Lapin who died on September 11, 2001 as well as a sister, Devora Fischer in 1956, and a nephew, Stanley Fischer.

She is survived by two sons; David Lapin and his wife Diane (nee Hirshman) and Herbert Lapin and his wife Andrea (nee Doran) and beloved nephew Alan Fischer.

She is also survived by six grandchildren; Rabbi Aaron Lapin, Miriam Maor, Yaakov Lapin, Heather Daley, Douglas Schroeder and Everett Lapin; and numerous great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Hebrew Benefit Society Cemetery, Route 33, Freehold on Monday, April 1, 2019 at noon. Shiva will be observed on Monday at Applewood Estates and Tuesday thru Sunday morning in Baltimore, MD. Phone # 1-410-274-9688. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions in her memory may be made to: www.chailifeline.org.

Higgins Memorial Home 20 Center Street, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now