Joan Elizabeth Scott, of Keyport, New Jersey.
With profound sadness, we share the passing of Joan Elizabeth Scott, a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and good friend to all whose lives she touched. She passed peacefully at home early Saturday morning on October 10, 2020 Her daughter, Bette, and son, Walter, by her side.
Born on her father's birthday in 1937, Joan lived in Keyport and Union Beach all her life. Voted most popular for all the right reasons senior year at Keyport High School, Joan had lifelong and new friends and was the heart of her family, the keeper and creator of traditions, and the thread that holds them together.
Joan was always in motion and held various jobs at places like Fort Monmouth, Dixie Lee Bakery, Grants Department Store, Brookdale Community College Library, Sears, and more. She retired from Jersey Central Power & Light, having worked her fill of storm duty, and continued working part-time at Amanda's Hallmark over many years. More than a job, at Amanda's she enjoyed friendships that brightened her days.
She was famous for sending family and friends cards and notes, reminders of how special she considered them, and to share her seemingly boundless love, care, and concern. She was a familiar face in many a post office! She also carved out time to serve her community - as a scout leader, volunteer at Bayshore Hospital, and as one of the first women candidates to run for town council in Union Beach. Although she and Rita did not win that election, they were groundbreakers! She was a long-time treasurer for the Spasmodic Dystonia Support Group and delighted praising God and attending two churches - Grace United Methodist in Union Beach and Calvary in Keyport. She especially enjoyed bringing her friends to church fundraiser dinners, the hymns on Sunday, and the summer services on the beach.
Joan enjoyed all kinds of music - and the radio always was on while she lovingly labored on her garden. She often could be found at Sandy Hook and Ocean Grove concerts and at the Garden State Arts Center shows. She enjoyed the beach, swim clubs, and summertime. She tenderly cared for her little dogs, Morgan and Molly, as well as Lullaby, the macaw who repeatedly asked her, "What 'cha doing?!" Joan loved to eat out - and with the advent of $5 lunches, there was no stopping her! Every day she had plans - often joking upon retirement, she needed an assistant to help keep track of her calendar!
Her smile was infectious, and she enjoyed life to the fullest while creating a beautiful home for her children, Les, Walter, and Bette. Joan stocked decorations for every holiday, and orchestrated fun gatherings across the family generations. When she was younger, we all anticipated her 'Little Christmas' lunches with the great aunts. And later, she looked forward to her outings and visits with her 'great grands' - her great-grandchildren - Tyler, Kayleigh, Ryan, and the Porter boys Shawn, Colby, Lucas, and Ethan. Annual trips with the older 'great grands' to Popcorn Park Zoo, Ocean Grove, and Jenkinson's Aquarium made for special memories.
Her children and many friends of all ages knew they could count on her to be there for them, to make a regular day more beautiful with her thoughtfulness, sense of style, and her garden designed to flower every season. She is predeceased by her parents, Walter and Nettie Lavich, former husband and father of her children, Walter Raleigh Scott, and her dear son, Les Eugene Scott. She leaves behind her daughter, Elizabeth Lynn (Bette) Scott, son, Walter Raleigh Scott Jr, and granddaughter, Krysten Scott Long, the 'great grands,' her sister June and husband Jimmy Wilson, nieces Barbara and Sandy, beloved cousins, and countless treasured friends. We all take comfort she is in God's loving embrace.
The family would like to thank Meridian Home Hospice and the medical staff at Bayshore Hospital, whose compassion and professionalism are beyond measure. The family also encourages everyone who wishes to do something in Joan's memory to plant something - a flower, seed, or plant -- somewhere close to you. Watch it take root, grow, and fondly remember Joan, who so cherished her gardens, and who blessed and shared with us her beauty and life.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Thursday, October 15, from 1:00 - 3:00 pm and 6:00 - 8:00 pm Friday morning, October 16 from 9:00 - 10:00 am at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3269 State Route/ Highway 35, Hazlet, N.J. 07730. A prayer service will be offered at the funeral home on Friday, October 16 at 10:00 am. Interment will immediately follow at Shoreland Memorial Gardens, Hazlet. For information, directions, or to send flowers or condolences to the family, please visit www.shorepointfh.com
