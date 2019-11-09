Resources
Joan Elin Richardson

Joan Elin Richardson Obituary
Joan Elin Richardson

Middletown - Joan Elin Richardson, 62, recently of Dunedin FL, lifelong resident of Middletown, passed away on November 7, 2019. Graduated from Mater Dei High School and attended Marymount College, Tarrytown.

Predeceased by son, Sean, parents Paul F and Jane (Gill) Richardson, brother Francis and sister June. Survived by siblings: Paul (Nancy), Peter, Jayne (Bill) and Maura (John) Richardson; nephew Peter (Marion), nieces Jennifer (Brian) and Laura (Dan), grandniece Lillian, and grandnephews, Ryan and Declan.

A celebration of life will be arranged at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
