Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
Joan Elizabeth "Betty" Chomko

Manalapan Township - Joan Elizabeth "Betty" Chomko, 83, of Manalapan Township passed away at home on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was born in Bordentown.

Mrs. Chomko was predeceased her parents, Edward and Jennie Lippincott Potts; a brother, Edward Potts, and a sister, Barbara Carey.

Surviving are her husband, Joseph E. Chomko, Sr.; a son, Joseph E. Chomko, Jr.; a daughter, Marianne Szatkowski and her husband, Joseph; and two grandchildren, Ryan Joseph Szatkowski and Tanner Joseph Szatkowski.

The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. followed by entombment at St. Rose of Lima Mausoleum, Freehold. Memorial donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 18, 2019
