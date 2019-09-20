|
Joan Elizabeth Kirby Leonard
Long Branch - Joan Elizabeth Kirby Leonard passed away on September 17th with her loving family by her side. She was born on September 30, 1924 to James Chasey Kirby and Asenath Jeffrey Kirby at Monmouth Memorial Hospital (Monmouth Medical Center), Long Branch.
She was a true New Jersey and Long Branch native having lived almost her entire life within one block of her birthplace, was graduated from Long Branch High School in June, 1942 and attended the Red Bank Business Institute. In March, 1943 Joan began work as a clerk typist at the U.S. Army Research and Development Command, Fort Monmouth and retired 38 years later as a Financial Management Analyst at Communications Electronics Command, Fort Monmouth. After retirement she worked part-time for several government contractors. Joan was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, Long Branch.
Joan enjoyed reading, animals especially dogs, traveling with family and friends in early years and with husband, John, in later years but most of all she enjoyed being Nanny to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joan was predeceased by her parents, husband John F. Leonard, Jr., daughter-in-law Ann Marie Natale Boa and her brother, Dr. James C. Kirby, Jr.
She is survived by her beloved family, son Joseph "Marty" Boa, Jr. and his wife, Kerry Shea Boa, granddaughters Joann, DMD and Mark Stettler and Colleen and Stephen Carter, great-grandchildren Ann Marie Stettler and Shane and Benjamin Carter and sister-in-law Carol Bradford Kirby. Joan is also survived by dear step-children and their families, Patricia and Richard Bovie, Teresa Leonard-Gilham, William and Faith Leonard, Peter Leonard and John Leonard.
Visitation Monday, September 23rd 4:00 - 7:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Funeral service Tuesday, September 24th 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport.
Donations may be made in Joan's memory to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 535 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740 or Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724. For messages of condolence, please visit Joan's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 20, 2019