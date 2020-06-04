Joan English Blatz
Joan English Blatz

Ocean Township - Joan English Blatz, age 91 passed away peacefully at her home in Ocean on Tuesday June 2nd surrounded by loving family. A lifelong believer, she went to be with her Lord.

Joan was born in Brooklyn NY and grew up in Franklin Square, Long Island. Joan and her husband Rudy moved to Berkeley Heights NJ but finally settled in Colts Neck NJ. Joan worked in Real Estate for 40 years, specializing in finding the first house for young couples. She was a communicant of St Mary's Church in Colts Neck for decades.

Joan was predeceased by her husband Rudy, her parents, Anne and Thomas English, and brother Jack English. She leaves behind her six children, Mary Blatz and Bunrith Ngin, Anne Blatz and Eric Paul, Teresa and Tom Loy, Cathy and John Blackburn, Joe Blatz, and Paul Blatz. Five Grandchildren, Brent, Philip, and James and Meghan Chapmen, Elizabeth and Marco Jesus, and Theo Robinson. Five Great grandchildren, Jack, Avery, Ezekiel, Maisie, and Mercedes.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Catholic Charities. Due to the current health crisis, all services will be held privately. A memorial service to celebrate Joan's life will be held next spring, as life renews itself through her family. To read her complete obituary and share memories, please visit Joan's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
