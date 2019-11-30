|
|
Joan Fasano
Manalapan - Joan Anna Fasano, 87, of Manalapan, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Centra State Healthcare System. Joan was born in Brooklyn, New York and resided in Manalapan for 47 years.
Joan was predeceased by her parents Edward and Ruth Frederick; siblings Helen O'Toole, Marion Kordecki, Raymond Frederick, Kenneth Frederick and Richard Frederick. She is survived by her husband Michael Fasano; son Michael Fasano and wife Janet; daughter Donna Zeoli and husband Robert; son Steven Fasano and wife Dona; son Thomas Fasano and wife Cheryl; brother Edward Frederick; sister Dolores Frederick; grandchildren Jaclyn Moran, Nicholas Fasano, Bryan Fasano, Joseph Zeoli, Daniel Fasano, Marie Zeoli, Ashley Fasano, Sean Fasano, Allison Fasano, Cole Fasano, Michael Fasano and Thomas Fasano; great-grandchildren Brendan Moran, Sean Moran, Dylan Moran and Freya Fasano. .
Friends and family are invited to visit on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at Freeman Manalapan - Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North. A funeral service will be held at Freeman Manalapan - Marlboro Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Entombment will follow at St. Gabriel's Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to at https://www.stjude.org/. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019