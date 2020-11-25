1/1
Joan G. Holmgren
Joan G. Holmgren

Joan G. Holmgren, age 91, formerly of Toms Rivers, NJ passed away on November 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Joan loved people and everyone she met became her friend. She had a big heart and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved to shop and in recent years enjoyed going to the casino with her buddy Jimmy.

She is preceded in her passing by her parents; son: Mark Stephen; husband: Herb Holmgren; and her brothers: Jack and Anthony Impellizeri.

Left to cherish her loving memory, is her daughter: Susan (Jim) Stamper; grandchildren: Michael Stephen and Rachel Stephen; step-children: Cheryl (Jeff) Mehl and Pam (Joe) Scappa; several step-grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins; many special friends; and her beloved dog: Snookie.

In accordance with Joan's wishes cremation has taken place and no public services will take place at this time.

While at www.mccowensecord.com please take time to sign Joan's guestbook by lighting a candle and/or sharing a memory with the family. The Holmgren family is being cared for by the McCowen & Secord Funeral Home, 409 South Main Street, Vicksburg, MI 49097 (269)649-1697.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
