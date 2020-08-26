1/1
Joan Gatto
Joan Gatto

Lakewood - Joan M. Gatto, 76, of Lakewood, passed away on Tuesday, August 25th, at home. She was born in Kansas City Missouri, lived in Brooklyn, prior to moving to Keansburg 50 years ago. Joan was a nurse for 30 years at Beachview Nursing Home, Keansburg. She enjoyed playing softball in the women's softball league with her friends. She loved to go the gym, but her greatest love was spending time with her grandson who she called her sunshine. Joan is survived by her two sons, Vincent Jim Gatto and Peter J. Gatto both of Waretown; her daughter, Donna Gatto of Lakewood; her brother, Mark Loughlin of Cliffwood; three sisters, Geraldine Damanti and Susan Laneve both of Middletown and Judith Wenninger of Port Monmouth; her best friend, Barbara Ferraro; her grandson, James Richard; and many extended family. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Jacqueline M. Ryan Home for Funerals 233 Carr Ave. Keansburg. On Saturday there will be a 10:00am service at the funeral home. Cremation will be private.

As per the regulations imposed through the State of New Jersey, there will now be a maximum of 50 people allowed in the funeral home at one time. In order to accommodate all of the Gatto family and friends, we ask that you please be brief while visiting in order to make room for additional guest to pay their respects; we thank you for understanding. Face protection is REQUIRED as per the state regulations. For further information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.jacquelinemryanfh.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jacqueline M Ryan Home For Funerals
233 Carr Ave
Keansburg, NJ 07734
(732) 787-1177
