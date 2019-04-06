Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakewood - Joan H. Dollman, age 83, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick.

Born in Englewood, NJ, Joan was the Director of Accounts Receivable and Payable for the Toms River Board of Education. She was a life time member of the Silverton Volunteer Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary; also active in the Travel Club, Women's Club, Irish Club and Golf Club in Four Seasons of Lakewood. Surviving are her loving husband of 62 years Richard; Sons Richard and his wife Patricia; Ronald and his wife Evelyn; and grandchildren Gregory, Erick, Emily, Elizabeth, Henry, Katherine and Rylan.

Visiting will be Sunday from 2-6 pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral Services will be Monday 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park. silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 6, 2019
