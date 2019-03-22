|
Joan H. Machette
Fair Haven - Joan (Hill) Machette, 92 passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 as a resident of CareOne at King James, Atlantic Highlands, N.J. Born in Pelham Manor, New York, Joan was a long time resident of Monmouth County
Joan was a graduate of Penn Hall with an Associates Degree in Physical Education and she later attended a nursing program where she achieved certification as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Joan was employed by Monmouth Medical Center for some 28 years; her primary work was in the Intensive Care Unit.
Maintaining an active civil and social life Joan participated in performances of the Monmouth Players, was a member of the Monmouth County Junior League, a den mother for the Cub Scouts of America and one of the original members of the Peninsula House Beach Club.
Joan leaves behind her loving children Elizabeth A. Dillon of Atlantic Highlands, John R. Dillon of Antigua, Guatemala and Eatontown, three cherished grandchildren Sean Murphy, Kathleen Murphy and Padraic Dillon as well as three beloved great gandchildren George, Molly and Maria Murphy.
At her request there will be no service but Joan, a practicing Catholic requested that she be remembered in your prayers.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 22, 2019