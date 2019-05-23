|
Joan H. Tagliaferro
Sea Bright - Joan H. Tagliaferro, 83 of Sea Bright, N.J. and Manhattan, N.Y. passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday May 22, 2019. She was born in NYC to the late John and Helen Mrkva. Joan was a devoted home maker and book keeper for the Knight Fence Co. of Bronx, NY. She loved listening to the radio, sewing, painting and most of all spending time with family and friends.
She is predeceased by her husband, Salvatore; a daughter, Helen Matos and a brother Ronald Mrkva. Joan is survived by her three children; Richard and his wife Lynn, Jennifer Herencia and her husband Craig and Joan Marie; nine grandchildren Jason, Matthew, Erika, Lisa, Patricia, James, Jeanette, Craig and Nico and two caregivers, Lana and Abby
There will be a visitation on Friday May 24, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave Red Bank, N.J. and a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday May 25, 2019 10:00 AM at St. Jerome R.C. Church in West Long Branch, N.J. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown, N.J.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Monmouth County SPCA 260 Wall St. PO Box 93 Eatontown, N.J. 07724 or VNA of Central Jersey 23 Main St. Suite D-1 Holmdel, N.J. 07733.
Please visit Joan's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 23, 2019