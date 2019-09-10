|
Joan Halstead
Leonardo - Joan Halstead (nee O'Sage), age 82, of Leonardo passed away peacefully Friday, September 6, surrounded by family. Mrs. Halstead was born November 19, 1936 in RedBank, NJ and lived in Leonardo most of her life. But also spent many wonderful years in Atlantic Highlands.
She is the daughter of the late John W. and the late Helen "Dolly" (Douglas) O'Sage.
She retired in 1999 from St. Agnes School where she was the school secretary for over 30 years. Joan was a communicant of St. Agnes Church.
She is predeceased by her by her husband of 56 years Roger H. in 2018.
She is survived by her son Eric P. and his spouse Candice Halstead and their children Luke C. and Hunter T. and her son Christopher J. and spouse Kelley Halstead and their children Christopher John II, Brian Stolowski and Casey Stolowski and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The funeral will be held 10:00 am on Thursday, September 12 at St. Agnes Church, 103 Center Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ. Burial will be in Mt Olivet Cemetery, Middletown on Thursday, September 12 at following the mass.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, September 11 from 05:00-08:00PM at John P. Condon Funeral Home LLC, 804 St. Hwy. #36, Leonardo, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 10, 2019