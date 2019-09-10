Services
John P Condon Funeral Home
804 State Hwy 36
Leonardo, NJ 07737
(732) 291-0234
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John P Condon Funeral Home
804 State Hwy 36
Leonardo, NJ 07737
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
103 Center Ave
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Halstead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Halstead


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Halstead Obituary
Joan Halstead

Leonardo - Joan Halstead (nee O'Sage), age 82, of Leonardo passed away peacefully Friday, September 6, surrounded by family. Mrs. Halstead was born November 19, 1936 in RedBank, NJ and lived in Leonardo most of her life. But also spent many wonderful years in Atlantic Highlands.

She is the daughter of the late John W. and the late Helen "Dolly" (Douglas) O'Sage.

She retired in 1999 from St. Agnes School where she was the school secretary for over 30 years. Joan was a communicant of St. Agnes Church.

She is predeceased by her by her husband of 56 years Roger H. in 2018.

She is survived by her son Eric P. and his spouse Candice Halstead and their children Luke C. and Hunter T. and her son Christopher J. and spouse Kelley Halstead and their children Christopher John II, Brian Stolowski and Casey Stolowski and many nieces, nephews and friends.

The funeral will be held 10:00 am on Thursday, September 12 at St. Agnes Church, 103 Center Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ. Burial will be in Mt Olivet Cemetery, Middletown on Thursday, September 12 at following the mass.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, September 11 from 05:00-08:00PM at John P. Condon Funeral Home LLC, 804 St. Hwy. #36, Leonardo, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now