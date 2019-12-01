Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Catharine Church
Spring Lake, NJ
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Cemetery
Montclair, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Higgins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Higgins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Higgins Obituary
Joan Higgins

Spring Lake - Joan Yunker Higgins, 97, of Spring Lake, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Mrs. Higgins was born in Montclair to the late Dr. Joseph and Agnes (nee Keavney) Yunker. She was a parishioner of St. Catharine's, Spring Lake, where she was one of the Eucharistic Ministers as well as lector. Mrs. Higgins was predeceased by her beloved husband Sigfried, in 1997, as well as by her sons, Paul and Peter, her daughter, Mary, and her sisters, Agnes Lux and Katherine Kenlan. She is survived by her children, Sigfried Higgins III, Joan Toole, Patricia Dachile, Margaret Poltrictzky, and Mary Ellen Lawrence. She was the beloved grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 4-8 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 10:30 AM followed by interment at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair, Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 11:30 AM. Memorial donations can be made to the Spring Lake First Aid, 309 Washington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762. To send condolences or to send flowers, visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -