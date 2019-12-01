|
Spring Lake - Joan Yunker Higgins, 97, of Spring Lake, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Mrs. Higgins was born in Montclair to the late Dr. Joseph and Agnes (nee Keavney) Yunker. She was a parishioner of St. Catharine's, Spring Lake, where she was one of the Eucharistic Ministers as well as lector. Mrs. Higgins was predeceased by her beloved husband Sigfried, in 1997, as well as by her sons, Paul and Peter, her daughter, Mary, and her sisters, Agnes Lux and Katherine Kenlan. She is survived by her children, Sigfried Higgins III, Joan Toole, Patricia Dachile, Margaret Poltrictzky, and Mary Ellen Lawrence. She was the beloved grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 4-8 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 10:30 AM followed by interment at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair, Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 11:30 AM. Memorial donations can be made to the Spring Lake First Aid, 309 Washington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762. To send condolences or to send flowers, visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
