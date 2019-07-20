Services
Joan Hunziker


1928 - 2019
Joan Hunziker Obituary
Joan Hunziker

Neptune - Joan Hunziker, born December 19, 1928, passed away at her home in Neptune on Friday, July 12, 2019.

Joan enjoyed travelling, playing boardgames with family, and watching the birds from her dining room window. She kept busy as an active member of the Neptune Senior Center, and was a proud Army wife, formerly stationed around the U.S. and at Kagnew Station in Ethiopia. She was predeceased by her husband Donald and siblings John Sellick and Betty Lawlor. She is survived by her children Thomas and Susan, her two granddaughters Emily and Megan, and her sister Patricia Beaudoin.

Private Services under the direction of Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. Condolences can be sent to ElyFuneralHome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 20, 2019
