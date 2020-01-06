Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan J. Burke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan J. Burke Obituary
Joan J. Burke

Long Branch - Joan J. Burke., 80, of Long Branch passed away on Tuesday December 31, 2019 at Villa Marie Claire, Saddle River, NJ surrounded by her family. Joan was born in Trinidad, West Indies. She loved her family dearly and dedicated her life to raising her children. Joan was a mentor to her co-workers and others in her life. She had a beautiful smile and always conveyed a positive attitude throughout her life.

A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held Thursday January 9th at 11:00 AM at First Assembly of God Church, 220 Sycamore Ave., Shrewsbury. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -