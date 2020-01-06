|
Joan J. Burke
Long Branch - Joan J. Burke., 80, of Long Branch passed away on Tuesday December 31, 2019 at Villa Marie Claire, Saddle River, NJ surrounded by her family. Joan was born in Trinidad, West Indies. She loved her family dearly and dedicated her life to raising her children. Joan was a mentor to her co-workers and others in her life. She had a beautiful smile and always conveyed a positive attitude throughout her life.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held Thursday January 9th at 11:00 AM at First Assembly of God Church, 220 Sycamore Ave., Shrewsbury. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020