Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
Point Pleasant - Joan Jarahian, 61 of Point Pleasant passed away at home on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Joan was born and raised in Point Pleasant Beach. She was a graduate of Brick Township High School. Joan was an avid boater, enjoyed fishing and loved to cook. She was a fun loving person who enjoyed shopping and hosting holiday dinners.

Joan is survived by her husband of 40 years Harold Jarahian, Sr. She is also survived by her loving children Kristin McLaughlin and her husband Aaron of Manasquan, Jamie Jarahian of Point Pleasant Beach and Harold "Harry" Jarahian, Jr. of Waretown. Joan was an adored grandmother to Cameron, Elle and Peyton; her brother Robert Sherman and his wife Maryanne of Brick and sister Doris Jarahian and her husband George of Spring Lake Heights.

Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, PO Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
