|
|
Joan Kathryn Cirone
Brick - Joan Kathryn Cirone (Gerhauser), age 84, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at her home in Brick. Born and raised in Newark, Joan resided in Jersey City and Bayonne before moving to Brick in 1963.
Mrs. Cirone graduated from Clara Maass Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and became a Registered Nurse. After over 50 years of nursing, she retired 12 years ago from Ocean Medical Center in Brick.
Joan was a communicant at St. Dominic's RC Church in Brick for many years. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children and her grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Gladys Gerhauser, siblings, Thomas Gerhauser, Ruth Kieb and Helen Frank.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 62 years, Frank Cirone; her children, Thomas Cirone and his wife, Linda, Donna Obsuth and her partner, Jim Seidel and Janet Farbaniec and her husband, Richard.; her brothers, David Gerhauser and his wife, Karin and Paul Gerhauser and his wife, Judè; her grandchildren, Emily, Matthew and Ava Farbaniec and Rachel and Robert Obsuth Jr.
Her family would also like to thank her wonderful friends and neighbors who were so loving and kind to her throughout the years.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic's RC Church, Brick. The interment of cremated remains will take place on Monday, November 4th at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 30, 2019