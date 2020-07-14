Joan Kathryn Kreider



Joan Kathryn Kreider, nee Horan, left us 7/7/2020 at age 83. Joan was born in New York City and grew up in Rockaway Beach, NY. She graduated from St John's University with a BA in psychology and worked as an actuary until she married. She was a loving and involved mom to three boys, and remained ever active, going back to school to study French and oceanography. She was president of the PTA, became a licensed real estate agent, and was active in the Democratic political party in Monmouth County, NJ. She owned and ran a bar and liquor store, Middlebrook Bar and Spirits, but after her nest emptied she divorced and went back to school again, earning her JD from Rutgers University School of Law, Camden. When she retired, she moved to Branford to be close to family and grandchildren. She worked for the Quinnipiac Poll and was a docent of the Branford Historical Society at the Harrison House.



Joan loved photography, reading and travel, and was an excellent cook. She loved animals and had a beloved squirrel monkey named Michael for many years, who would curl up on her lap when she played the piano. She was an avid Yankees fan and watched golf if Tiger Woods was playing. In her later years, law shows on TV were her passion. When her health failed, she had to part with her dear friend Chuckles the cat, and lived the rest of her days at Twin Maples in Durham, where she received loving care.



Joan was predeceased by her parents John William Horan and Irene Marguerite (Barsaloux) Horan, her brother John Horan Jr, and her son George Kreider. She is survived by her sister Maryanne Gravel, sons Clement (Chip) Kreider of Somerset, NJ, and John (Bill) Kreider and wife Patty Kahlbaugh of Branford, and granddaughters Melissa and Matilda, as well as sundry nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed.



Funeral arrangements were private at the convenience of her family. The W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home of Branford was in charge of arrangements.









