1/1
Joan Kelsey
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Kelsey

Freehold - Joan E. Kelsey, 88, born August 30, 1932, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020, from complications due to a stroke.

Joan was born in Freehold, NJ and lived there most of her life.

She was predeceased by her parents James and Mary Kelsey and 11 of her brothers and sisters. Surviving is her sister, Margaret Higley, 35 nephews and nieces and numerous grand nephews and nieces.

Joan was a longtime employee of Johnson & Johnson. She was Mr. Johnson's executive secretary for over 35 years. Joan was a generous supporter of charities throughout her life.

A viewing will be held at the Freeman Funeral Home's Funeral Home located at 47 East Main Street, Freehold, NJ on Tuesday, September 8th from 6 - 8 pm. A funeral mass will be held at St. Rose of Lima Church, 16 Mc Lean Street, Freehold on Wednesday, September 9th at 10:30 am. Followed by interment at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or the charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Freeman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Interment
St. Rose of Lima Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0808
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Freeman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved