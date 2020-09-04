Joan Kelsey
Freehold - Joan E. Kelsey, 88, born August 30, 1932, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020, from complications due to a stroke.
Joan was born in Freehold, NJ and lived there most of her life.
She was predeceased by her parents James and Mary Kelsey and 11 of her brothers and sisters. Surviving is her sister, Margaret Higley, 35 nephews and nieces and numerous grand nephews and nieces.
Joan was a longtime employee of Johnson & Johnson. She was Mr. Johnson's executive secretary for over 35 years. Joan was a generous supporter of charities throughout her life.
A viewing will be held at the Freeman Funeral Home's Funeral Home located at 47 East Main Street, Freehold, NJ on Tuesday, September 8th from 6 - 8 pm. A funeral mass will be held at St. Rose of Lima Church, 16 Mc Lean Street, Freehold on Wednesday, September 9th at 10:30 am. Followed by interment at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or the charity of your choice
.