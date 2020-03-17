Services
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Keyport, NJ
Middletown - Joan Marie Kilbride, 78, of Red Bank, formerly of Belford, died on March 14, 2020 at her home. She was born in Jersey City, NJ to the late John J. and Lucille (nee Koehl) Gaughran. Joan lived in Belford for 45 years where she raised her family. Joan worked as an Executive Secretary for 20 years at AT&T. She had a deep and abiding faith and was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary's Parish in Middletown. Joan loved to read, to listen to music, and cook for her family (especially her crumb cake). But most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are children and their spouses, Colleen and William Hodge of Chevy Chase, MD, John Kilbride of Union Beach, KellyAnne and Ryan O'Toole of Oceanport, and Kevin and Cristin Kilbride of Middletown; her nine grandchildren, Michael, Jack, Maggie, Emma, Molly, Lucy, Clare, Katherine, and Reece; her aunt, Josephine Fix and her beloved cousin, Victoria Brewer along with Gail Selover her beloved Niece. Joan is also survived by her sister, Carol Parcesepe and her husband Ernie.

A Visitation and Funeral Liturgy will be planned at a later time. A Burial will take place Friday, March 20th at 11:00 am at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Keyport.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Joan's name to Fulfill (formerly The Food Bank of Monmouth & Ocean Counties) 3300 NJ-66, Neptune City, NJ 07753.

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
