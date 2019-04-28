Joan L. Cannon



Winter Springs, FL - Joan L. Cannon, 86, of Winter Springs, FL, passed away Thursday, April 25th in Orlando, FL.



Joan was born in Newark. She graduated from Red Bank Catholic in 1950. She also attended St. Peter's and became a nurse in 1953. Joan was a Registered Nurse for 50 years, retiring from Urology Associates, Red Bank.



She raised her 5 children in Holmdel, NJ and moved to Winter Springs, FL in 2004. Joan had a strong but loving personality that helped her keep order in a home of five kids. Attending her grandchildren's sports events brought her great joy. In recent years, she was an avid bridge player. Joan loved sports and was a die-hard Orlando Magic fan. She also loved the beach and spending time with her family.



She is predeceased by her husband, John F. Cannon. Surviving are her children Jill Cannon & her husband Doug Mihigan, Oviedo, FL, Karen McCormick & her husband Michael, Olympia Field, IL, John Cannon, Tampa, FL, Gary Cannon & his wife Ava, Rehoboth Beach, DE and Scott Cannon & his wife Danielle, Holmdel, and her 9 beloved grandchildren Jack C., Allison, Lindsay, Coryn, Mary Grace, Jackie, Jack, Katie, and Emma.



Visitation Monday, April 29th from 4-8pm at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Mass of Christian burial Tuesday, April 30th 9:15 am at Church of St. Catharine, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel. Entombment to follow in Holmdel Mausoleum.



In lieu of flowers, the Cannon family requests that donations be made in Joan's name to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For messages of condolence, please visit Joan's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.