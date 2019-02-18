Services
Joan L. Rose Obituary
Joan L. Rose

Deal - Joan L. Rose, age 88, died peacefully at home in her sleep on Feb 13, 2019 with her loving family close to her heart. Joan is survived by her sons Andy Rose, New Jersey and Richard Rose, Maine. Grandchildren Jack and Hanna Rose and daughter in-law Stacey Rose. She was a teacher with the Ocean Township School System. Her passion for traveling around the world and going to summer college came with great stories only she could tell. She loved to read, play tennis, cards and bridge and later on Fraiser and Friends kept her laughing . She loved her life in Deal NJ and Delray Beach FL. Her greatest passion was the time she spent with Jack and Hanna who lovingly called her "JoJo". If we can learn anything from JoJo, it is to live our lives to their fullest potential; she certainly did. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to. The Gleneagles Chapter of the Pap Corps https://thepapcorps.org/
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 18, 2019
