Joan L. Smalley Matthews
Neptune - Joan L. Smalley Matthews, age 84, of Neptune, NJ passed on August 28, 2019.
Survived by her husband Harry E Matthews Sr. they were married 67 years.
Hamilton Methodist Church and Choir Member, Jersey Shore Medical Center Volunteer-500 hours, Den Mother for Cub Scouts, Hamilton Fire Dept. Auxiliary Life Member, New Jersey Bell Telephone Co. 9 yrs, Sears & Roebuck Co.-6 yrs, Wall Intermediate School Cafeteria-10 yrs, Parents-Llewellyn Haskell Smalley, Augusta Tate Carlson, Siblings-Eileen Jane O'Brien-82 yrs old died 2011, Children and Grandchildren-Joy Ann Wimmer (Bill) Spring Lake Heights, NJ David Megill, Rebecca Megill, Matthew Megill. Harry E. Matthews Jr. (Cheryl)-Hoschton, GA. Daniel M. Matthews (Laurie) Manchester, NJ and North Port FL-Krystal Matthews, Kyle Matthews. Terri Lynn Russomano (Rob) Whiting, NJ-Rachel Marcisin, Karen Hansen - 7 Great Grandchildren and 1 step Great Grandchild
Memorial Service will be held 2 PM at Hamilton United Methodist Church, 858 Old Corlies Avenue, Neptune, NJ 07753.
In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 8, 2019