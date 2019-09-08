Services
Hamilton United Methodist Chr
858 Old Corlies Ave
Neptune City, NJ 07753
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan L. Smalley Matthews

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan L. Smalley Matthews Obituary
Joan L. Smalley Matthews

Neptune - Joan L. Smalley Matthews, age 84, of Neptune, NJ passed on August 28, 2019.

Survived by her husband Harry E Matthews Sr. they were married 67 years.

Hamilton Methodist Church and Choir Member, Jersey Shore Medical Center Volunteer-500 hours, Den Mother for Cub Scouts, Hamilton Fire Dept. Auxiliary Life Member, New Jersey Bell Telephone Co. 9 yrs, Sears & Roebuck Co.-6 yrs, Wall Intermediate School Cafeteria-10 yrs, Parents-Llewellyn Haskell Smalley, Augusta Tate Carlson, Siblings-Eileen Jane O'Brien-82 yrs old died 2011, Children and Grandchildren-Joy Ann Wimmer (Bill) Spring Lake Heights, NJ David Megill, Rebecca Megill, Matthew Megill. Harry E. Matthews Jr. (Cheryl)-Hoschton, GA. Daniel M. Matthews (Laurie) Manchester, NJ and North Port FL-Krystal Matthews, Kyle Matthews. Terri Lynn Russomano (Rob) Whiting, NJ-Rachel Marcisin, Karen Hansen - 7 Great Grandchildren and 1 step Great Grandchild

Memorial Service will be held 2 PM at Hamilton United Methodist Church, 858 Old Corlies Avenue, Neptune, NJ 07753.

In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.