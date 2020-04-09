Services
Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0808
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Lamirande
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Lamirande

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Lamirande Obituary
Joan Lamirande

Freehold - Joan Cruger Lamirande, 86, of Freehold, NJ passed away on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020. Before her retirement, she worked at Carter Wallace, Marlboro High School and the County of Monmouth.

She was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Margaret Cruger. Joan is survived by her son, EJ Lamirande and partner Heleana Megill; son Blake Lamirande and wife Sharon; grandsons, EJ and wife Christine, Tim Lamirande and wife Erin. Kyle Lamirande, Ryan Lamirande, Patrick Lamirande and her great grandchildren, Brady and Mason Lamirande. She is also survived by her brother, Fred Cruger and wife Connie, her niece Heather Petro and husband Lenny Petro, her nephew Jeff Cruger and wife Antoinette Cruger. She is also survived by two great nieces and 2 great nephews. She will be greatly missed by all. Donations may be made in her memory to www.apdaparkinson.org/donate.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Funeral arrangements were arranged by the Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold, NJ 07728. Visit our website at www.freemanfuneralhomes.com to leave a message of condolence.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -