Joan Lamirande
Freehold - Joan Cruger Lamirande, 86, of Freehold, NJ passed away on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020. Before her retirement, she worked at Carter Wallace, Marlboro High School and the County of Monmouth.
She was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Margaret Cruger. Joan is survived by her son, EJ Lamirande and partner Heleana Megill; son Blake Lamirande and wife Sharon; grandsons, EJ and wife Christine, Tim Lamirande and wife Erin. Kyle Lamirande, Ryan Lamirande, Patrick Lamirande and her great grandchildren, Brady and Mason Lamirande. She is also survived by her brother, Fred Cruger and wife Connie, her niece Heather Petro and husband Lenny Petro, her nephew Jeff Cruger and wife Antoinette Cruger. She is also survived by two great nieces and 2 great nephews. She will be greatly missed by all. Donations may be made in her memory to www.apdaparkinson.org/donate.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Funeral arrangements were arranged by the Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold, NJ 07728. Visit our website at www.freemanfuneralhomes.com to leave a message of condolence.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020