Joan Lee Kelly
Woodbridge - Joan Lee Lyons Kelly, age 85, of Woodbridge, was reunited with her husband of 43 years, Raymond J. Kelly Sr., father George W. Lyons and mother Winifred LeTourneau, on Saturday, February 2, 2019. She was born in Chester, PA on October 14, 1933 and raised in Media, PA. Joan and Ray moved to Oceanport, NJ in 1960 where she resided until 2014. A serious devotee of the surf, sun and sand, Joan was a long-time member of Driftwood Beach Club. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and knitting. Joan was an active communicant of St. Dorothea's Roman Catholic Church where she played the organ, and later St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church where Joan was a tireless supporter of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends but will remain forever in our hearts.
Her memory will be cherished by her children, Raymond J. Kelly, Jr. and his wife Maureen, Kim Kelly-Rubin and her husband Phillip, and Christopher Kelly and his wife Kathy, and her grandchildren, her pride and joy: Colin Kelly, Jackie Fallon and her husband Matt, Spencer Rubin, Griffin Kelly and Ian Kelly.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 12 noon at Woodbine Cemetery and Mausoleum, 14 Maple Ave, Oceanport, NJ 07757. There will be no visitation.
An avid animal lover, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St. Eatontown, NJ 07724 or St. Vincent de Paul Society, 800 Ocean Ave., Long Branch, NJ 07740.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019