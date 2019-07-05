|
Joan "Brenda" Leuthner
Brick - Joan "Brenda" Leuthner, Nee: LePrevost, age 77 of Brick, passed away on June 26, 2019. She was born on December 10, 1941 and was raised in Jersey City before moving to Brick when she was 16 years old. She graduated from Brick Township High School's very first graduating class of 1959. She was a parishioner of Church of the Visitation in Brick. She was a member of the Brick Elks. She worked for Acme Supermarkets, from which she retired. She also was a Real Estate Agent. She summered in Cape May, a place that she loved to go to. She is predeceased by her sister, Rose Mary LePrevost, her Mother Rose (Klobert) LePrevost, and her father Harold James LePrevost. Surviving are her daughters, Faith Clayton and her husband Christopher and Bonnie Black, six grandchildren, Leigh Kieffer and his wife Tammy, Daniella Kieffer, Megan Clayton, Christopher Clayton Jr., James Clayton, and Daniel Black, two great grandchildren, Alice and Leon Kieffer, and her many cats and friends. Weatherhead Young Funeral home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick are in charge of her arrangements. A service and burial will be at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River, NJ on Saturday July 6, 2019 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to and the Brick T.N.R. (Trap, Neuter, and Release). Condolences may be sent by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 5, 2019