Services
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
For more information about
Joan Leuthner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Ocean County Memorial Park
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Leuthner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan "Brenda" Leuthner


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan "Brenda" Leuthner Obituary
Joan "Brenda" Leuthner

Brick - Joan "Brenda" Leuthner, Nee: LePrevost, age 77 of Brick, passed away on June 26, 2019. She was born on December 10, 1941 and was raised in Jersey City before moving to Brick when she was 16 years old. She graduated from Brick Township High School's very first graduating class of 1959. She was a parishioner of Church of the Visitation in Brick. She was a member of the Brick Elks. She worked for Acme Supermarkets, from which she retired. She also was a Real Estate Agent. She summered in Cape May, a place that she loved to go to. She is predeceased by her sister, Rose Mary LePrevost, her Mother Rose (Klobert) LePrevost, and her father Harold James LePrevost. Surviving are her daughters, Faith Clayton and her husband Christopher and Bonnie Black, six grandchildren, Leigh Kieffer and his wife Tammy, Daniella Kieffer, Megan Clayton, Christopher Clayton Jr., James Clayton, and Daniel Black, two great grandchildren, Alice and Leon Kieffer, and her many cats and friends. Weatherhead Young Funeral home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick are in charge of her arrangements. A service and burial will be at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River, NJ on Saturday July 6, 2019 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to and the Brick T.N.R. (Trap, Neuter, and Release). Condolences may be sent by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now