Joan Levinson
Red Bank - JOAN LEVINSON died on October 9, 2019, at her home in Red Bank, New Jersey. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Leon Levinson.
Born on January 17, 1916, in Finchley, England, to Thomas Arthur and Alice Louise (Flower) Skeate, Mrs. Levinson grew up in London, England, where she lived until just after World War II ended. Early in the war, she and her family were bombed out of their home in the Blitz and then spent many evenings in a bomb shelter dug into the ground of her brother's back yard. She worked for Lloyd's of London, performing work that was considered crucial to the war efforts and that exempted her from the draft. Later in the war, Joan met her future husband Leon Levinson, who was an American GI serving in the US Army Air Force, Airborne Troop Transport. They married on July 25, 1945, shortly after VE Day.
Mrs. Levinson came to the United States in early 1946 on a Liberty Ship with other war brides. Her ship was met in New Orleans by Eleanor Roosevelt. Joan and Leo Levinson settled in Red Bank, New Jersey in the late 1940's and bought a house on Pinckney Road in about 1950, where Mrs. Levinson resided until her death. Mr. Levinson ran Levinson Hardware store in Red Bank until he retired in 1982. They were members of Congregation B'Nai Israel in Rumson, where Mrs. Levinson was Vice President of the Sisterhood and played bridge once a week until just a few years before her death. Mr. and Mrs. Levinson traveled extensively, with visits to Australia, Singapore, the British Isles, Europe, the Caribbean, Canada, and many parts of the United States. A local social club of their contemporaries, the Fourth Nighters, was a major social outlet.
Mrs. Levinson became an American citizen in 1966. During the 1970's and 80's, she worked as the office manager for the New Jersey State Board of Pharmacy in Newark. When she retired, she was made an honorary Pharmacist. After Mr. Levinson's death in 1992, she volunteered in Red Bank for the Lunch Break program and the Women's Center at Riverview Hospital. Survivors include her children Louise Bennett (Grant) of Peterborough, Ontario, David Levinson (Nancy Elam) of Washington, DC, Meg Levinson of Shrewsbury, NJ, and Stewart Skeate (Lea) of Banner Elk, NC; eleven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Donations may be made in her name to the Lunch Break at 121 Doctors James Parker Boulevard, Red Bank, NJ 07701 or www.lunchbreak.org. Services will be held at Congregation B'Nai Israel in Rumson, NJ, at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 11, 2019, followed by burial at CBI Cemetery, Tinton Falls, NJ. Bloomfield-Cooper, Ocean, are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019