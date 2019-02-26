Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Roanoke Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Roanoke Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Glenwood Cemetery
Roanoke, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Wheeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Lockwood Wheeler


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joan Lockwood Wheeler Obituary
Joan Lockwood Wheeler

Roanoke, IN - Joan Lockwood Wheeler, age 86, of Roanoke, Indiana, and formerly of Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. She went to be with her Lord February 21, 2019

Born March 22, 1932, in PPB, to Crawford and Jessie (McTague) Lockwood. She retired after serving as a school nurse in Point Pleasant for 32 years.

Surviving are daughters Jennifer (Richard) Trawinski of PPB, New Jersey, and Susette (Christopher) Croy of Roanoke, 4 grandchildren John (Janna) Croy, Stephen Croy, Elisabeth (Brian) Borodin, and Michael (Jimena) Croy, 5 great-grandchildren and many neices and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings Harriet Daiker, Jill Bennett and R. Barry Lockwood. Visitation is February 26, 11:00 am to 1:00 pm preceding the 1:00 pm funeral service at Roanoke Baptist Church. Pastor Mike Tarr officiating. Burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Roanoke. Memorials: Missions outreach at Roanoke Baptist Church c/o Roanoke Memorial Chapel of Deal-Rice Funeral Homes, 240 Crestwood Dr., Roanoke, IN 46783.

Online condolences: dealricefuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.