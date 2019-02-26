|
Joan Lockwood Wheeler
Roanoke, IN - Joan Lockwood Wheeler, age 86, of Roanoke, Indiana, and formerly of Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. She went to be with her Lord February 21, 2019
Born March 22, 1932, in PPB, to Crawford and Jessie (McTague) Lockwood. She retired after serving as a school nurse in Point Pleasant for 32 years.
Surviving are daughters Jennifer (Richard) Trawinski of PPB, New Jersey, and Susette (Christopher) Croy of Roanoke, 4 grandchildren John (Janna) Croy, Stephen Croy, Elisabeth (Brian) Borodin, and Michael (Jimena) Croy, 5 great-grandchildren and many neices and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings Harriet Daiker, Jill Bennett and R. Barry Lockwood. Visitation is February 26, 11:00 am to 1:00 pm preceding the 1:00 pm funeral service at Roanoke Baptist Church. Pastor Mike Tarr officiating. Burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Roanoke. Memorials: Missions outreach at Roanoke Baptist Church c/o Roanoke Memorial Chapel of Deal-Rice Funeral Homes, 240 Crestwood Dr., Roanoke, IN 46783.
Online condolences: dealricefuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 26, 2019