Joan Louise Czesnik



Middletown - Joan Louise Czesnik (nee Robertson) passed-away peacefully, surrounded by loving family, on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Jersey Shore Medical Center. Joan was born on Easter Sunday, April 5, 1931 to Evelyn and Kenneth Robertson in Jersey City, N.J. where she grew up and married Joseph W. Czesnik in 1953. They had three children and moved to the Middletown in 1967.



As a young girl of 16, Joan was an usherette at Lowes Movie Theater in Journal Square. For two years she worked for North British Mercantile Insurance Company. She was also employed by AT&T on Canal Street in New York as a long-distance operator, and on the switchboard of I. Miller Shoe Factory and Sylvettes. After raising her children, she worked for Red Bank Answering Service for 17 years as well as in the offices of Dr. Carmen, Dr. Duggan and Dr. DiBlasi. For many years she was the loving and dedicated caregiver for her husband.



Joan was an active member of King of King's Lutheran Church for 43 years and the last 10 years, was active at New Monmouth Baptist Church. She was involved in her faith, family and the lives of many friends. She had many special interests including reading, art, old movies, music--especially big band era, dancing, gardening, and enjoyed staying in contact with many of her longtime and childhood friends. She was a loving mother and grandmother and a dear friend to many people and will be truly missed.



She was predeceased by her husband Joseph and youngest son, David. Joan is survived by her loving children, son, Roy Czesnik and his wife Eileen; daughter, Victoria Wojewodzki and her husband, Richard of Holmdel, and 3 granddaughters, Jessica Wojewodzki, Taylor Czesnik and Hayley Czesnik.



Joan will be interred in Ocean View Cemetery, Staten Island, NY. We will reach out to friends and family for a celebration of life service, in the near future.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity that has special meaning to you, in honor of Joan.



Arrangements under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store