Joan Lyons
Mantoloking - Joan Lyons (maiden name Joan Jordan), born March 9th, 1932, died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family on January 12, 2020 at the age of 87. Joan was born in Irvington NJ and grew up in Millburn. She later moved to Livingston, NJ with her husband Harold (also deceased) before enjoying a comfortable retirement in the shore town of Mantoloking, NJ.
Joan Lyons lived a life dedicated to caring for others. Starting when she was a student at Millburn High School, she volunteered at Orange Memorial Hospital and was a member of various committees and boards serving the community. After graduating from Wells College (Aurora, NY - class of 1954) she continued her philanthropic career. Among her notable contributions was her work with the United Way, where she served on the Community Services Council Board. This board was an arm of the United Way of Essex and West Hudson, and after joining in 1969, she became both the President and Vice President at various times. She was particularly proud of her work establishing the Toy Bureau, which distributed toys to needy children for almost 50 years. She was also part of the alliance between the Community Services Council Board and the Concerned Clergy of East Orange that created Isaiah House, East Orange's first and only homeless shelter.
Beyond her care to the community, Joan will be remembered for the care she gave to her family and many friends. She is survived by her three children, Leigh, Chris, and Peter Lyons, and her grandchildren. They will remember her as a ray of light that would brighten any room, an excellent baker, a very skilled card player, and a devoted NY Giants fan. Most of all, however, they will remember her fighting spirit and her boundless well of kindness and compassion.
The viewing will be held on Thursday January 16, 2020 at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723, from 4 pm to 8 pm. The burial will be held Friday at 11:30 am, please meet at St. Stephen's Cemetery, Millburn, NJ. The burial is reserved for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dottie's House: https://www.dottieshouse.org/paypal, where Joan also volunteered.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020