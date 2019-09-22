|
|
Joan M. Adams
Matawan - Joan Mildred Adams passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019, in Matawan at the age of 78.
Joan was born in Newark, on August 10, 1941 to Ethel (Dietz) and William P. Freiwald. Joan graduated from Matawan High School in 1959 and spent most of her career as an auto assembler with General Motors Corp. in Linden, retiring in 1997.
Joan was predeceased by her son Thomas J. Shorie, III, her husband Thomas J. Shorie, Jr., and her two sisters Madge (Freiwald) Wittle and Barbara (Freiwald) Gerfin.
Joan is survived by her son Mace W. Shorie and his wife, Dr. Marlene Kolodziej of Robbinsville, NJ, and her brother William P. Freiwald of Queens, NY.
Joan wished to be cremated and her ashes will be spread by the family in a private service at a later date.
In lieu of Funeral Services, memorial donations can be made in Joan Adams' memory to the www.kidney.org/support or the at
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 22, 2019